Shopping Computers Laptops Dell Laptops
Dell Latitude 5520 Core i5-1145G7 256GB 15.6in

Dell Latitude 5520 Core i5-1145G7 256GB 15.6in

$1,666.00 - $3,480.00

9 retailers

DELL LATITUDE 5520 15.6" FHD i5-1145G7, 8GB, 256GB, 42WHR, T/B, W10P, 1YOS (p/n: N012L5520NZ)
 
$1,666.00 FREE
DELL Latitude 5520 I5-1145G7 16GB 256GB 15.6in FHD Win10Pro Thunderbolt4 63Whr 1 Year Onsite Warrant...
 
$2000.00 FREE
DELL Latitude 5520 I5-1145G7 Vpro 15.6" FHD Nontouch Anti-Glare Thunderbolt IR Camera 1x16GB M.2 256...
 
$2049.56 FREE
Dell Latitude 5000 5520 Notebook, 15.6", 1920 x 1080, Core i5-1145G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Titan Gray...
stock
$1,753.00 FREE
Dell Latitude 5000 5520 Notebook, 15.6", 1920 x 1080, Core i5-1145G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10...
stock
$1868.30 FREE
Dell Latitude 5000 5520 Notebook, 15.6", 1920 x 1080, Core i5-1145G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 4G, Windo...
stock
$2095.73 FREE
Dell Latitude 5000 5520 Notebook, 15.6", 1920 x 1080, Core i5-1145G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Titan Gra...
stock
$2120.02 FREE
Dell Latitude 5000 5520 Notebook, 15.6", 1920 x 1080, Core i5-1145G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 1...
stock
$2270.96 FREE
Dell Latitude 5000 5520 Notebook, 15.6", 1920 x 1080, Core i5-1145G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 1...
stock
$2319.07 FREE
Dell Latitude 5000 5520 Notebook, 15.6", 1920 x 1080, Core i5-1145G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 1...
stock
$2432.05 FREE
Dell Latitude 5520 N012L5520NZ 15.6″ Laptop – i5-1145G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics,...
 
$1,777.00 FREE
Dell Latitude 5520 N007L5520NZ 15.6″ Laptop – i5-1145G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics...
 
$2139.68 FREE
Expert Infotech
Dell Latitude 5520 I5-1145G7 16GB 256GB 15.6"W10P
Retail Store based in Auckland - Open 7 Days
 
$1,925.00
Nanobyte Solutions
DELL DELL LATITUDE 5520 15.6" FHD i5-1145G7, 16GB, 256GB, 63WHR, T/B, W10P, 1YOS *OPENED BOX* N007L5...
 
$1,961.00
PB Tech
Dell Latitude 5520 i5-1145G7, 16GB, 256GB SSD, Win10Pro, 15.6 FHD, Thunderbolt 4, 1Yr Onsite Warrant...
Save on NZ's Biggest Range of Tech
stock
$2,047.00
Elive
Dell Latitude 5520 15.6 Inch i5-1145G7 4.4GHz 16GB RAM 256GB SSD Laptop with Windows 10 Pro T49516 N...
100,000+ Customers & Free Delivery
stock
$2,077.00 FREE
Dell Latitude 5520 I5-1145G7 8GB 256GB 15.6in FHD Laptop Win10Pro Thunderbolt4 42Whr 1 Year Onsite W...
stock
$3,480.00
Dell Latitude 5520 I5-1145G7 8GB 256GB 15.6in FHD Laptop Win10Pro Thunderbolt4 42Whr 1 Year Onsite W...
 
$3,480.00

Related Products

Dell Latitude 3520 Core i5-1135G7 256GB 15.6in
Dell Latitude 3520 Core i5-1135G7 25...
$1,280.00 - $2,269.00
Dell Latitude 7420 Core i5-1135G7 256GB 14in
Dell Latitude 7420 Core i5-1135G7 25...
$1,886.00 - $2,509.00
Dell Latitude 3520 Core i7-1165G7 1TB 15.6in
Dell Latitude 3520 Core i7-1165G7 1T...
$2,390.00 - $2,437.00
Dell Latitude E7270 Core i5-6200U 256GB 12.5in
Dell Latitude E7270 Core i5-6200U 25...
$632.50
Dell XPS 7390 Core i5-10210U 256GB 13.3in
Dell XPS 7390 Core i5-10210U 256GB 1...
$1,569.00
Dell Latitude 3520 Core i5-1135G7 500GB 15.6in
Dell Latitude 3520 Core i5-1135G7 50...
$1,432.00 - $1,821.00

Price Information

Geekzone Shopping is a price comparison engine for Geekzone users in co-operation with PriceMe. Compare Dell Latitude 5520 Core i5-1145G7 256GB 15.6in prices from top online shops in New Zealand, and click through and shop directly online. Find and compare with other related Laptops before making a purchase decision.

Disclaimer

Laptops prices are provided by the retailers and PriceMe is not responsible for any Dell Latitude 5520 Core i5-1145G7 256GB 15.6in pricing errors.

Retailer Information
 
loading